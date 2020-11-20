eBay Authenticates Collectibles in East Hollywood Drive-Thru

eBay opened an Authentication Station drive-thru in LA. For 3 days, people can have their luxury watches, sneakers, and collectibles authenticated at no charge, and without getting out of their vehicles.

The event is a marketing gimmick highlighting eBay’s new Authenticity Guarantee program, which uses independent experts to fully vet and verify sneakers and watches through comprehensive inspections.

“With this new drive-thru location in LA, eBay is inviting people to experience first-hand how items are appraised – with the option to sell on the spot, while never stepping out of their cars,” according to Friday’s announcement.

Check out the picture of the Authentication Station drive-thru, a converted gas station in East Hollywood, in the announcement on the eBay corporate blog.