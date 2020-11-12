eBay Gives British Sellers a Break amid Latest Lockdown

With England under a strict lockdown this month, eBay is offering a break to some sellers. Those with an eBay.co.uk store subscription (a Basic, Featured or Anchor Shop) on November 5, 2020 who close their eBay Shop in November may be eligible for a 1-month credit.

“We want to relieve some of the pressure your business is facing due to the changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” eBay UK announced. “We fully understand that you need the flexibility to sustain your business and this is why we’re again offering a solution to support sellers. We’ll now refund your Shop subscription if you have to shut down your eBay Shop for an extended period of time.”

Sellers must use their Shop’s “Time Away” setting, which recently replaced the “Vacation” setting, to be eligible. eBay explained:

If you enabled your Time Away settings and hid all fixed price listings for 21 days or more between 5 and 25 of November, eBay will credit you with that month’s Shop subscription.

If you enable your Time Away settings and hide all fixed price listings for 10 days or more between 5 and 25 of November, but not the full period, eBay will credit you with 50% of the month’s Shop subscription.

Read the terms and conditions carefully for details. You can find the full announcement with instructions on how to opt in to the promotion on the eBay UK Announcement Board.