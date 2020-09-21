Sponsored Link
Etsy Doles Out Advice on Optimizing for the Holidays

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy is soliciting questions from sellers about marketing their Etsy shops during the upcoming holiday season. Sellers can submit their questions on a dedicated thread on the Etsy boards, and its merchandising team will respond.

Etsy invited sellers to post their questions with the following explanation:

“As the busy holiday shopping season approaches, Etsy’s Merchandising team is here to share insights and answer your questions about trends and holiday shop optimization.

“Do you have questions about what’s trending in your selling category right now, and what we’re forecasting for the season ahead? Are you looking for tips on improving your listing photos? Or perhaps you’re curious what types of photos are performing well on the site right now? The experts are here to help!”

Sellers can submit their questions through September 23rd at 9 pm ET, and Etsy staff from the Merchandising team will answer respond by September 25 at 5 pm ET.

Sellers can “like” the questions they want answered, and Etsy will prioritize answering questions with the most Likes.

You can view questions and answers on this thread on the Etsy boards.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

