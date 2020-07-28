Amazon to Open Seventh Fulfillment Center in Tennessee

Amazon will open a new fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee next year. The facility joins others in the state, including fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Memphis, and Nashville.

The new fulfillment center is the seventh in the state and the second in the state to feature innovative robotics technology.

The 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center will be used to fulfill smaller customer items, such as books, electronics, and consumer goods.

As usual, Amazon touted the value it brings to local communities in its announcement, writing: “There are more than 30,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Tennessee growing their companies and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.”

You can find the full release on AboutAmazon.com.