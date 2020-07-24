Online Selling Fraud with a Side of Tax Evasion

Selling ill-gotten goods online is never a wise decision, and attempting to hide the proceeds from the IRS only compounds matters.

The government says a company executive assistant bought unauthorized supplies from Staples and charged it to her employer, “intentionally assigning the fraudulent purchases to 23 different cost centers so each one would be less likely to notice the fraudulent charges.”

The Justice Department says she resold the items on eBay. On top of that, it says she used her employer’s Federal Express account “to ship the fraudulently purchased items to her buyers.”

She’s accused of costing the company $864,441.11 between January 2013 and December 2016 and of receiving at least $571,725.61 from the resale of the allegedly fraudulently obtained items.

Here’s where it got even more interesting, according to the DOJ press release:

“Martin did not provide her personal accountant with information regarding the online sales until she received a notice of additional income from the IRS. At that time, she provided her accountant false information regarding the cost of goods sold and other expenses she did not incur in order to significantly reduce her income tax liability. Based on this false information, her accountant then prepared a false and fraudulent 2014 amended tax return that was filed with the IRS.”

The case was investigated by the IRS, FBI, and the US Postal Inspection Service. The DOJ press release, which can be found on this page on the Justice.gov website, states the woman pled guilty and was sentenced to serve 33 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for mail fraud and tax evasion.