Deal Helps Sellers Reach 600 Million Latin American Shoppers

ShipStation has partnered with Mercado Libre to help US merchants more easily access 600 million Latin American shoppers.

Mercado Libre has a presence in 18 countries across the region, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, and Peru.

The new partnership will allow ShipStation merchants to access Mercardo Libre’s ecommerce and payment tools, such as a centralized seller account, simplified end-to-end shipping solutions, and the ability to finance in installments by MELI.

ShipStation helps merchants who sell on multiple ecommerce platforms ship through multiple carriers and has over 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services.

Sellers can read about its partnership with Mercardo Libre on the ShipStation Partners page.