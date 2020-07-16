Hyper-Local Networking Site Nextdoor Launches Sell for Good

Nextdoor, a site for neighbors to network with each other online, has launched “Sell for Good.” The new program helps users support their local nonprofits by buying and selling items on Nextdoor’s For Sale & Free.

Nextdoor launched the program in partnership with PayPal Giving Fund.

The company said it has seen a 7x increase in conversations on its site related to donations since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now, with Sell for Good, neighbors can turn those conversations into actions and help their local communities rebuild during the pandemic,” according to Thursday’s announcement.

Here’s how it works: “When listing items on For Sale & Free, sellers will now have the option to donate proceeds to benefit a nonprofit of their choice with PayPal Giving Fund. Buyers can then purchase items marked with the Sell for Good emblem letting them know that their money is going to a community cause.”

Nonprofits interested in learning more can visit nextdoor.com/nonprofit. Sell for Good is free to use and available for all Nextdoor members in the United States at nextdoor.com/good or by visiting the For Sale & Free section in the Nextdoor app.

You can read the full press release on the Nextdoor.com website.