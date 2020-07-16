Amazon Warns Sellers of Brexit Repercussions

Amazon warned UK sellers who use its fulfillment service they would have to adjust their practices as a result of that country’s decision to leave the EU, known as Brexit.

“While UK-EU negotiations are ongoing (including determining what tariffs, if any, will apply), from January 1, 2021 there will be a customs border between the UK and EU which will have an impact on businesses working across this border,” Amazon said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Specifically, Amazon will no longer fulfill EFN (European Fulfilment Network) items across the UK-EU border, and Pan-European FBA inventory transfers will stop between the UK and EU, effective January 1st.

Amazon advised sellers to consider splitting their inventory so some products reside in its UK fulfillment centers and some reside in its EU fulfillment centers. “This may require you to ship your products across the new UK-EU customs border and provide additional information as part of a customs declaration,” it explained.

Amazon advised sellers to begin taking actions now, and referred them to its BREXIT guidance help pages and the UK government website.

You can read the full post on the Amazon UK Announcement board. Presumably sellers who use FBA in the EU should look for reciprocal guidance on its European boards.