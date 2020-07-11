Wix Acquires InkFrog as It Prioritizes Ecommerce

Website builder Wix acquired a tool for eBay and marketplace sellers called Inkfrog in February 2020 to enable marketplace and sales channel integrations, and it continues to prioritize ecommerce to meet the urgent needs of businesses amid the fallout from the COVID pandemic, it said.

Wix has over 170 million active users, and it has experienced 580% growth in its ecommerce category in April, year over year, according to a spokesperson for the company. That month alone Wix saw 3.2 million new user registrations.

Last week, Wix announced its new ecommerce solution to help companies create customizable branded storefronts offering features including carts, multi-channel sales, dropshipping, native payment processing, professional analytics and report creation, and extensive shipping and fulfillment capabilities.

The new solution also includes integrated payment management and automated sales tax calculations with Avalara. Wix added additional ecommerce partner apps to the Wix App Market, including: solutions for dropshipping with Modalyst; print on demand with Printful and Printify; fulfillment with Shippo, ShipBob and other local and international fulfillment partners; customer reviews with KudoBuzz; loyalty and rewards with Smile.io; and Google Shopping & Search ads with AdScale.

We asked Wix’s Liat Karpel Gurwicz for specifics about Wix’s solution for online sellers. Gurwicz has led Strategic Marketing for Wix.com since 2014, including marketing efforts for Wix’s creative, professional and business audiences, and she currently leads Wix’s eCommerce marketing and business activities.

What marketplaces does Wix support?

Liat Karpel Gurwicz: Wix eCommerce supports a wide variety of channels for selling both goods and services. We currently offer native solutions to enable merchants to sell via Facebook Shops, Instagram, eBay and will soon allow Amazon. We also have a 3rd party app in the Wix App Market, AdScale that enables Google Shopping & Search ads for Wix Stores.

How much does it cost to set up a store and sell on Wix?

Liat Karpel Gurwicz: Wix Business and eCommerce plans start as low as $23/month for an annual plan. Merchants can select one of four plans based on their specific demands.

What payment methods are supported?

Liat Karpel Gurwicz: Wix Payments makes it easy for merchants to instantly accept secure online payments and manage all transactions from the Wix dashboard. Merchants can accept payments from leading credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

With Wix Payments, merchants can also get paid via iDeal, Giropay and Pay Now by Klarna.

Wix also allows you to choose from 40+ external payment providers to connect to your online store – see list here.

Two of the biggest ecommerce platforms that help small sellers set up stores are Shopify and BigCommerce; where does Wix fit in?

Liat Karpel Gurwicz: Wix is the most turnkey, feature-rich ecommerce website solution for small and medium businesses, whether you’re just getting started or already selling over $1 Million. SMB’s have the ability to create a stunning website using Wix’s templates and drag and drop Editor with complete design freedom.

The new Wix eCommerce provides all of the must-haves for merchants online and additional tools to promote and grow their business. Our competitors reserve many of these must-have capabilities for their largest, enterprise level customers, charging thousands of dollars. So Wix is really delivering an enterprise-level product for small and mid-sized merchants.

Wix.com offers information about its ecommerce solutions at Wix.com/ecommerce/website. Sellers can also find more information about using the offerings on the Wix eCommerce School, where sellers can access live and on-demand sessions featuring Wix merchants, ecommerce agencies, and insider experts.