eBay Exec Jordan Sweetnam Shares Product Sales Trends

eBay executive Jordan Sweetnam shared some shopping trends in a post on Saturday. People are looking for new ways to unwind, he said – “There’s been a surge in sales of things that create a backyard playground, along with heightened interest in fixing up cars as many plan upcoming road trips.”

Among the trending gifts for Father’s Day, which falls on June 21 this year, are electric massage chairs, tools, hand tool sets, grow light kits, video arcade machines, electric scooters, pressure washers, and audio docks & mini speakers.

Products doing well in the outdoors category include water slides, which are up 1540%, along with fire pits & chimineas (up 240%), and swings, slides & gyms (up 235%). In the outdoor games & activities category, roller skates are up 480%, hammocks are up 270%, and cornhole bag toss games are up 190%.

Products doing well in the automotive accessories and tools categories include automotive paint supplies, up 2900%, and car amplifiers and spray guns (both up 130%).

Sweetnam said other products that are trending include saunas (480%); punching bags (305%), vacuum sealers (300%), and cages, hutches & enclosures (up 280%).

Sweetnam also said he personally has been spending a lot of time selling on the site – “everything from my old Nikon D7100 Camera, a portable DAC, some GE Smart Switches, and a new Google Home Mini Smart Assistant,” he said.

You can find the full list of trending items on Sweetnam’s post on the eBay marketing announcement board.