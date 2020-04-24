eBay Runs Package Pickup Promotion for UK Sellers

eBay is running a promotion for UK sellers on discounted home pick-up and delivery through a partnership with delivery services provider, Packlink.

“Now at a reduced price, eBay is enabling the collection and delivery of parcels directly from your doorstep via Hermes and UPS for as little as £2.85 – the same price drop off services – and all from the comfort of your own home,” eBay wrote.

eBay said it had seen an increase in used goods for sale on eBay UK on April 14th and expects the trend to continue over the coming weeks “as households look to make some extra money and sell unwanted items.”

eBay UK hopes the promotion will help ensure the safety of its community given the government’s advice to stay home. It also offered sellers some tips on keeping safe, including the following:

Clean and disinfect any item you intend to sell.

Be considerate when packaging up the item you are selling.

Wipe down and disinfect preparation surfaces and wash your hands thoroughly before handling the item you intend to sell.

eBay UK also advised sellers avoid offering local collection. “Try to avoid offering local pick-up when selling your item. If a local buyer requests to pick up in person, keep social distancing in mind or consider postponing pick up until restrictions are lifted,” it wrote.

UK users can take advantage of the promotion by selecting “eBay Delivery Powered by Packlink” when selecting their delivery option; the Packlink offer is valid until May 31, 2020. Be sure to read the details and terms and conditions, you can find the announcement on the eBay corporate blog.