Etsy Serves Up New TV Ads and a Guide to Help Sellers

Etsy is running two new TV commercials and published a new guide for sellers to help them during the pandemic.

The TV spots are part of Etsy’s newest ad campaign, “Always Open.” A spokesperson said it tells the story of how Etsy brings joy to the every day through the lens of its seller community.

“These spots come as a quick follow to our recently launched, Stand with Small campaign, which reminds buyers that when you shop on Etsy you’re supporting a small business at a time when they need it most,” she said.

Etsy Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Scott said the company wanted to highlight the heart and soul of our company, its sellers, “who are still making one-of-a-kind items, right from their homes – items that will bring joy to people, when it matters most.”

The ads feature 14 Etsy sellers from around the world and highlight the craftsmanship of the Etsy community and their passion for making one-of-a-kind products.

Meanwhile sellers can review advice in “The Ultimate Guide to Running Your Shop During COVID-19,” which includes the following sections:

Managing Your Etsy Shop in Challenging Times

Tips for navigating shifting schedules, operational changes, and customer concerns in the midst of COVID-19.

Finding Personal Balance While Running Your Business During COVID-19

Insights from the seller community on balancing priorities, streamlining your workspace, and promoting wellness.

Marketplace Insights: Emerging Etsy Buyer Behaviors and Trends

Learn what types of products shoppers are looking for now, and how we’re marketing to buyers during this unprecedented time.

4 Ways to Boost Your Business During Uncertain Times

Strategies for responding to the evolving needs of shoppers, from staying connected with customers to adjusting your item inventory.

Tips for Selling Handmade Masks and Face Covers on Etsy

Shoppers are searching for masks and face covers on Etsy. Here are our best practices and guidelines for listing these items and keeping up with customer demand.

COVID-19 Government Resources and Funding

Explore new and updated assistance programs and resources available to sellers.

The guide is available on the Etsy Seller Handbook.

The Etsy Always On campaign launched on April 16th on national and streaming TV.