Woot Holds 2nd Annual Amazon Prime Appreciation Week

Two years ago, Amazon extended Prime membership benefits to include its Woot deals site, including free shipping. This week, Woot is running its 2nd annual “Prime Member Appreciation Week” sales event.

The event kicked off on Sunday, and the “amazing deals, shenanigans, and Prime exclusives” run through February 28, 2020.

Originally, Woot, which launched in 2004, offered one product per day until it sold out. It now offers special daily deals and other limited-time offers across numerous categories, including computers, electronics, home and sporting goods, and original t-shirts.

Amazon acquired Woot in 2010, and Woot founder Matt Rutledge went on to found Meh.

A Woot spokesperson told EcommerceBytes, “through Friday, February 28, Woot! is celebrating Prime members with exclusive access to daily deals, gauntlets of unannounced deals in their one-of-a-kind Woot-Offs, crowd sourced Deal-O-Meters (the more you vote, the lower the cost), and their notorious Bags of Crap.”

In a related offer, Woot members have until the end of today, February 24th, to enter for a chance to win a free Amazon Prime membership if they don’t already have one, see this thread on the Woot discussion boards.

Learn more about the week-long event on this thread on the Woot discussion boards.