eBay Reorg Hits Canada, GM to Head Marketing

eBay named a new General Manager of Canada as it moved Andrea Stairs to a new role leading marketing for eBay North America.

Stairs has been at eBay since 2005. She became President & Managing Director of eBay Canada in 2014, and added the role of General Manager of eBay Canada & Latin America to her responsibilities in 2018.

Stairs announced last week that Rob Bigler has been named General Manager of eBay Canada.

It’s the latest management shuffle after interim eBay CEO Scott Schenkel seeks to streamline the company as activist investors pressure the company to cut costs and review its portfolio.

A recent layoff included many marketing staff, so it would appear Stairs is taking over at a turbulent time for the department.

Schenkel mentioned a reorganization during last week’s post-earnings call with Wall Street analysts, though he didn’t specifically mention layoffs. He said he reorganized eBay’s leadership and operational teams to deliver better outcomes in the Marketplace on-platform business, “increasing focus on our customers and speed of decision-making.”

Rob Bigler joined eBay in 2018 where he has been Chief Operating Officer & Director of Product for eBay Canada & Latin America.

Stairs said Bigler had a deep knowledge and passion for eBay.

“He is a senior business leader with global management experience, including omnichannel strategy and digital transformation in retail,” she said, adding, “Having worked closely with Rob, I am thrilled to pass the GM baton for Canada. He will continue to report into me and run day-to-day operations in Canada as I take on a new role leading marketing for North America.”