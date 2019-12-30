Most Expensive eBay Sales in 2019

eBay released a list of the top-20 highest-priced items sold in 2019. Making it onto the annual list of “Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases” of the year were rare sports memorabilia, “supercars,” and luxury timepieces.

The single most expensive item on the list was a charity auction for a “power lunch” with Warren Buffet – the lucky winner paid over $4.5 million for the opportunity to chat with the celebrity investor.

Top 20 Overall Most Expensive eBay Purchases in 2019

20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $4,567,888

Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card: $400,100

Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: $350,100

2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster: $349,800

2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $280,000

2019 Lamborghini Urus “Bianco Icarus”: $245,995

1986 Piper Malibu: $225,000

2005 Ford Ford GT: $220,000

2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $209,900

2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $200,000

2019 Porsche 911:$199,000

2009 Lamborghini Murcielago: $190,000

2013 Ferrari 458 Italia: $185,000

2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder: $174,995

2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead: $172,100

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe: $169,700

Magic The Gathering MTG Black Lotus Card: $166,100

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual Gold Men’s Watch, 5270G-014: $139,500

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono Watch, 5270G-018: $125,000

Rolex New 18 Kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet, 86285, Sant Blanc: $100,001

eBay also published lists by category, and pop culture and luxury items dominated the lists. eBay sellers sold items from such brands such as Lamborghini, Patek Philippe, Rolex, and Hermes.

Also making it onto eBay’s lists: Tom Brady and Michael Jordan trading cards; a 1964 Rolling Stones First Tour Concert Poster with Ticket Sub; and a 1962 Marvel comic book (an Amazing Fantasy #15, CGC 5.0 – Spider Man’s Origin/First Appearance – which sold for $32,000!).

